WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kazakhstan changes capital's name from Nur-Sultan back to Astana
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signs bill limiting presidential mandates to a single seven-year term and reinstates capital's name that was changed in 2019 in honour of then-president Nursultan Nazarbayev.
Kazakhstan changes capital's name from Nur-Sultan back to Astana
An aerial view shows the Palace of Independence, the monument Kazakh Eli and Shabyt Palace located in Independence Square in Astana, Kazakhstan. / Reuters Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 18, 2022

Kazakhstan's president has signed a law limiting presidential terms and reverting to the old name of the Central Asian country's capital, in the latest step of breaking with the legacy of his predecessor.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a bill on Saturday limiting presidential mandates to a single seven-year term, a day after parliament approved the measure.

The bill also reinstated the capital's name to Astana. The name was changed to Nur-Sultan in March 2019, in honour of outgoing president Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The change is effective immediately, according to a decree on the presidential website.

Snap elections

RECOMMENDED

Taking over from Nazarbayev in 2019, Tokayev has launched various political reforms in the energy-rich country.

Tokayev has called for "completely new standards for a political system with fair and open rules of the game".

In January, riots erupted in the country, eventually leaving more than 200 people dead.

Tokayev has called for snap presidential elections this autumn –– though there is no confirmed date yet.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years