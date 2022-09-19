Typhoon Nanmadol has brought ferocious winds and record rainfall to parts of Japan, as one of the biggest storms to hit the country in years killed at least one person, disrupted transport and forced some manufacturers to suspend operations.

"We need to remain highly vigilant for heavy rains, gales, high waves and storm surges," a Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) official told a news conference on Monday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delayed his departure to New York, where he is due to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly, until Tuesday to monitor the impact of the storm, media reported.

Japan's 14th typhoon of the season made landfall near Kagoshima city late on Sunday before battering the western island of Kyushu and roaring into the main island of Honshu.

A river in Kyushu's Miyazaki prefecture overflowed, flooding fields and roads, footage from state broadcaster NHK showed. Other video showed a riverside house hanging over a torrent, roofs ripped off buildings and billboards toppled.

NHK said one man was killed when his car was submerged by a flooded river and firefighters were trying to determine if a man in his 40s was inside a hut that was buried by a landslide.

At least 69 people were injured, NHK said.

