WORLD
4 MIN READ
Deadly typhoon lashes Japan with record rain
Japan's 14th typhoon of the season has made landfall near Kagoshima city, before battering the western island of Kyushu and roaring into the main island of Honshu.
Deadly typhoon lashes Japan with record rain
The storm was centred on Yamaguchi prefecture, on the western tip of Honshu and was heading northeast at about 15 kilometres per hour along the north coast. / Reuters
By Eren Doguoglu
September 19, 2022

Typhoon Nanmadol has brought ferocious winds and record rainfall to parts of Japan, as one of the biggest storms to hit the country in years killed at least one person, disrupted transport and forced some manufacturers to suspend operations.

"We need to remain highly vigilant for heavy rains, gales, high waves and storm surges," a Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) official told a news conference on Monday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delayed his departure to New York, where he is due to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly, until Tuesday to monitor the impact of the storm, media reported.

Japan's 14th typhoon of the season made landfall near Kagoshima city late on Sunday before battering the western island of Kyushu and roaring into the main island of Honshu.

A river in Kyushu's Miyazaki prefecture overflowed, flooding fields and roads, footage from state broadcaster NHK showed. Other video showed a riverside house hanging over a torrent, roofs ripped off buildings and billboards toppled.

NHK said one man was killed when his car was submerged by a flooded river and firefighters were trying to determine if a man in his 40s was inside a hut that was buried by a landslide.

At least 69 people were injured, NHK said.

READ MORE: 'Like never before': Japan issues rare warning ahead of powerful typhoon

RECOMMENDED

Widespread blackout

About 340,000 households, most of them in Kyushu, were without electricity early on Monday, the trade ministry said, while Kyushu Railway Co, said it had halted operations on Kyushu and Japan Airline Co Ltd and ANA Holdings cancelled about 800 flights, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The storm was centred on Yamaguchi prefecture, on the western tip of Honshu, as of 0200 GMT and was heading northeast at about 15 kilometres per hour along the north coast, the JMA said.

The storm would track the coast to the north of Honshu into Tuesday before moving out over the Pacific, the agency projected.

Up to 400 mm (15.75 inches) of rain was expected in central Japan's Tokai region, the nation's industrial heartland, over the next 24 hours, it said.

Toyota Motor Corp was among manufacturers that said they would idle production at some factories due to the storm, but there were no reports of major damage to industry.

Intermittent bouts of heavy rain lashed Tokyo but businesses in the capital were largely operating as normal.

Most schools were closed on Monday anyway for a public holiday.

READ MORE:Typhoon wipes out power, hurts dozens in Japan

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border