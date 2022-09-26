Italian right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni, whose party came out on top in general elections, said she would seek to lead the next government and would work for all Italians.

"Italians have sent a clear message in favour of a center-right government led by Brothers of Italy," she told reporters in Rome on early Monday, adding that "we will do it for all" Italians.

She said that the night is a pride for the Brothers of Italy but it's a starting point not a finishing line.

"Situation is difficult and needs contribution from everyone," Meloni said.

"If we are called upon to govern this nation, we will do so for all Italians, with the aim of uniting the people, of exalting what unites them rather than what divides them," Meloni told reporters. "We will not betray your trust."

Meloni's Brothers of Italy party came out on top in Italian elections on Sunday, according to the first exit polls, putting her eurosceptic populists on course to take power.

The party won between 22 percent and 26 percent of the vote, according to national broadcaster RAI.

A right-wing coalition with her allies, Matteo Salvini's right-wing League and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, was expected to win a clear majority in both houses of parliament.

The result must still be confirmed but risks fresh trouble for the European Union, just weeks after the right wing outperformed in elections in Sweden.

Democratic Party concedes defeat

Italy's main centre-left group, the Democratic Party (PD), conceded defeat early Monday in a national election and said it would be the largest opposition force in the next parliament.