Indian teacher allegedly beats student to death over spelling mistake
Indian police are on the search for a teacher suspected in the killing of fifteen-year-old student Nikhil Dohre, which has sparked violent protests in Auraiya district.
Police arrested about a dozen protesters who took to the streets following Dohre's death, demanding the teacher's arrest. / AA Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
September 27, 2022

Indian police are searching for a teacher accused of beating a low-caste student to death over a spelling mistake, officers have said, after suppressing violent protests triggered by the incident.

Fifteen-year-old Nikhil Dohre died from his injuries on Monday at a hospital in northern Uttar Pradesh state and the accused has fled the area, police offers said on Tuesday.

"He is on the run, but we will arrest him soon," police officer Mahendra Pratap Singh said on Tuesday.

Dohre was struck with a rod and kicked until he fell unconscious by his high school teacher earlier this month after misspelling the word "social" in an exam, according to a police complaint filed by his father.

READ MORE:Scores killed in rain-hit India as calls grow to tackle climate crisis

Prejudice, discrimination

Dohre was a member of the Dalit community, which sits at the lowest rung of India's caste system and has been subject to prejudice and discrimination for centuries.

Hundreds of people took to the streets on Monday after news of Dohre's death spread in Auraiya district, the location of the attack.

The crowd demanded the teacher's arrest before the cremation of the boy's body and torched a police vehicle.

Around a dozen protesters had been arrested, Singh said.

"We used force to quell the mob and the situation soon came under control," Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam told reporters.

READ MORE:Indian investigation agencies arrest dozens of Muslims in countrywide raids

SOURCE:AFP
