Formula One will stage six sprint races in 2023, double the number of the format that has proved a popular addition to grand prix weekends in the past two seasons.

Which circuits will host the 100 kilometre dash held on the Saturday have yet to be determined, F1 said on Tuesday.

Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos hosted sprints when they first appeared on the calendar last year, with Imola and Austria's Red Bull Ring circuit followed by Interlagos again chosen this term.

"Sprint sessions provide an exciting dynamic to the race weekend format and have proven to be popular over the past two seasons," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, the sport's governing body.

"I am sure that this positive trend will continue and am pleased that the World Motor Sport Council has today given its approval for them to go ahead," he added.

F1 chief Stefano Domenicali was equally enthusiastic at the increase in number of a format which he said "adds a new dimension to Formula 1".

