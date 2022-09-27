POLITICS
3 MIN READ
F1 doubles number of sprints to six from next year
F1 chief Stefano Domenicali is enthusiastic at the increase in number of a format which he says "adds a new dimension to Formula 1".
F1 doubles number of sprints to six from next year
F1 chief says the sprint provides action, drama and excitement to grand prix weekends. / AA Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 27, 2022

Formula One will stage six sprint races in 2023, double the number of the format that has proved a popular addition to grand prix weekends in the past two seasons.

Which circuits will host the 100 kilometre dash held on the Saturday have yet to be determined, F1 said on Tuesday.

Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos hosted sprints when they first appeared on the calendar last year, with Imola and Austria's Red Bull Ring circuit followed by Interlagos again chosen this term.

"Sprint sessions provide an exciting dynamic to the race weekend format and have proven to be popular over the past two seasons," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, the sport's governing body.

"I am sure that this positive trend will continue and am pleased that the World Motor Sport Council has today given its approval for them to go ahead," he added.

F1 chief Stefano Domenicali was equally enthusiastic at the increase in number of a format which he said "adds a new dimension to Formula 1".

READ MORE: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wins Austrian Grand Prix

RECOMMENDED

More drama and excitement

At sprint weekends, qualifying is switched to Friday, with the finishing order of Saturday's race shaping the grid for the grand prix 24 hours later.

This season the sprint's points system were beefed up, with the top three home gaining eight, seven and six points respectively down to one point for eighth place.

"The sprint provides action across three days with the drivers all fighting for something right from the start on Friday through to the main event on Sunday, adding more drama and excitement to the weekend," noted Domenicali.

"The feedback from the fans, teams, promoters, and partners has been very positive," he added.

At Imola's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in April world champion and runaway series leader Max Verstappen hit the points jackpot for the weekend, emerging with a maximum 34 points after winning the sprint, the grand prix and setting the fastest lap. 

READ MORE: Verstappen wins sprint at Imola, Leclerc extends F1 lead

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours