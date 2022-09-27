Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast have boarded up their homes, packed up their vehicles and headed for higher ground as Hurricane Ian drew near, threatening to bring a deadly storm surge and more than a foot of rain to some areas.

On Tuesday, more than 2.5 million Floridians were under evacuation orders or warnings with the sprawling storm on track to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday evening somewhere along the Gulf Coast.

A Category 3 storm carries maximum sustained winds of up to 208 km per hour. The latest 5 pm hurricane advisory put Ian's top winds over 190 kph.

Ian was most likely to come ashore south of Tampa near Sarasota, the National Hurricane Center said.

That region is home to sandy beaches and scores of resort hotels, a favourite with retirees and vacationers alike.

'Time to evacuate is now'

DeSantis warned of the potential for devastating Hurricane Harvey-like flooding that struck the Houston area in 2017, the result of a slow-moving storm piling up high water.

Parts of central Florida could see as much as 0.6 metres of rain from Ian, according to the National Weather Service.

Florida's director of emergency management, Kevin Guthrie, urged residents in evacuation zones to move to safety.

"The time to evacuate is now. Get on the road," he said.