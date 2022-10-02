A multi-screen cinema hall has opened in the main city of India-administered Kashmir for the first time in 14 years in the authorities' push to showcase normalcy in the disputed region that was annexed and brought under India's direct rule three years ago.

Decades of a deadly conflict, bombings and brutal Indian counterinsurgency campaign have turned people away from cinemas, and only about a dozen viewers lined up for the first-morning show on Saturday, the Bollywood action movie "Vikram Vedha."

The 520-seat hall with three screens opened under elaborate security in Srinagar's high-security zone that also houses India's military regional headquarters.

"There are different viewpoints about (cinema) but I think it's a good thing," said moviegoer Faheem, who gave only one name. "It’s a sign of progress."

Others at the show declined to comment.

The afternoon and evening shows had less than 10 percent occupancy on Saturday, according to India's premier movie booking website in.bookmyshow.com.

The multiplex was officially inaugurated on September 20 by Manoj Sinha, New Delhi's top administrator in Kashmir.

The cinema is part of Indian multiplex chain Inox in partnership with a Kashmiri businessman.

Cinemas to torture chambers

After Kashmiri fighters rose up against Indian rule in 1989, launching a bloody insurgency that was met with a brutal response by over half a million Indian troops, the once-thriving city of Srinagar wilted.

The city's eight privately owned movie theatres closed on the orders of rebels, saying they were vehicles of India's cultural invasion and anti-Islamic.

In the early 1990s, Indian forces converted most of the city's theatres into makeshift security camps, detention or interrogation centres.

Soon, places, where audiences thronged Bollywood blockbusters, became feared buildings, where witnesses say torture was commonplace.