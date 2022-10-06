WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran state TV airs video of French couple accused of spying
State TV said the two French citizens had entered Iran with "chunks of money ... which was meant to fund strikes and demonstrations".
Iran state TV airs video of French couple accused of spying
In May, state TV aired a video of the couple saying they travelled to Iran as tourists "but they took part in anti-government protests and met members of the so-called Teachers' Association". / Reuters Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
October 6, 2022

Iranian state television has aired a video in which two French citizens detained for "spying" in Iran in May appeared to confess to acting on behalf of a French security service, amid weeks of unrest that Tehran has linked to foreign foes.

On Thursday, France's Foreign Ministry accused Iran of the practices of the "worst dictatorial regimes" over the video confessions and categorically denied that the two were members of the French intelligence services.

Iran's intelligence ministry said in May it had arrested two Europeans for allegedly fomenting "insecurity" in Iran.

France has condemned and demanded immediate release of Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris.

"I am Cecile Kohler, I am an intelligence and operations agent at the DGSE (Directorate General for External Security) ... We were in Iran to prepare the ground for the revolution and the overthrow of the regime of Islamic Iran," Kohler said in the video, while wearing a headscarf.

State TV said the two French citizens had entered Iran with "chunks of money ... which was meant to fund strikes and demonstrations."

"Our goal at the French security service is to pressure the government of Iran," said Paris in the video.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Foreigners detained in Iran as protests continue over Amini's death

Anti-government protests

In May, state TV aired a video of the couple saying they travelled to Iran as tourists "but they took part in anti-government protests and met members of the so-called Teachers' Association", referring to protests by Iranian teachers across the country demanding better wages and working conditions.

The "confession" coincides with weeks of anti-government protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month.

The nationwide protests have received wide international support, prompting Tehran to lash out at its critics by accusing the United States and Israel of exploiting the unrest to try to destabilise the Islamic Republic. 

READ MORE: French police fire tear gas to disperse Mahsa Amini protests in Paris

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm