Indonesia’s president has announced the country will not face sanctions from soccer’s world governing body FIFA after the firing of tear gas inside a half-locked stadium caused a deadly crush at the exits, killing 131 people, including 17 children.

Joko Widodo said FIFA President Giani Infantino wrote in a letter to him about potential collaborations between Indonesia and FIFA and the country will remain the host of next year's U-20 World Cup joined by 24 countries from five continents.

“Based on the letter, thank God, Indonesian football is not sanctioned by FIFA,” Widodo said in a video posted on the presidential office’s YouTube channel late on Friday.

In its security protocols, FIFA advises against the use of tear gas in or around stadiums and recommends exit gates be unlocked at all times during a game.

While those rules are considered a safety standard, they don’t apply to domestic or national leagues and FIFA has no authority over how local governments and police control crowds.

'Transformation team'