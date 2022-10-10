Türkiye is one of the countries whose beaches offer Caretta caretta sea turtles a safe haven to lay eggs. The omnivorous sea turtles can be found in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea, which is where Türkiye comes in.

The saltwater turtle comes ashore every two to three years, laying eggs in the same location it was born, and then travels back into the sea.

According to Türkiye’s Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (DEKAMER) Laboratory Manager Melis Yilmaz, some of the sea turtles being treated at the centre will soon be reunited with the pristine blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

Caretta caretta turtles, who come to Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast to hatch eggs, are under protection, as they are considered threatened, with 'vulnerable' status as per IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) criteria.