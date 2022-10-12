Mohamed Salah has come off the bench to score the fastest-ever hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool routed Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox.

The Egyptian came on in the second half on Wednesday with his team-leading 3-1 and proceeded to fire a stunning treble in just six minutes and 12 seconds to set a new benchmark in the competition.

Bafetimbi Gomis previously held the record from 2011 when he took eight minutes to complete his hat-trick in a 7-1 win for Lyon against Dinamo Zagreb.

But Salah smashed that time with his stunning contribution, walking away with the match ball in Glasgow after putting the seal on a confidence-boosting win for Liverpool, which is in a strong position to advance to the round of 16.

It had been a night when Roberto Firmino had looked like the hero — scoring twice and setting up another for Darwin Nunez after Rangers had gone ahead in the first half.

But Salah ensured he would dominate the headlines with three wonderfully taken goals.

Jurgen Klopp had opted to make changes with his team in total control after Nunez made it 3-1 in the 66th minute.

Salah poked in a fourth for Liverpool in the 75th minute and then curled in another in the 80th. He completed his hat trick a minute after that with another clinical strike.

Another substitute, Harvey Elliott, finished the scoring in the 87th.

Rangers were left stunned after dominating the early play.

Usual slow start