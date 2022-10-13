Thursday, October 13, 2022

Ukraine presses Europe on air defences, seeks Russia's isolation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a new plea to Western partners to help beef up Ukraine's air defences and called for further steps to isolate Russia. The US and other NATO members have already provided Ukraine with weapons but Ukraine has said repeatedly that it needs more to fend off Russian forces.

In a video link with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe — Europe's leading human rights watchdog — Zelenskyy said his country had only about 10 percent of what it needs in terms of air defences as its cities and energy facilities are attacked by Russian missiles and drones.

Zelenskyy again ruled out talks with Russia, saying there could be no diplomacy with "the leadership of a country that kills, captures and does not respect international law." He also said Moscow "must be diplomatically isolated".

We must continue our dialogue in order to hold Russia as the aggressor state and each of the Russian murderers and torturers to account for all crimes in this war, for every manifestation of terror. When these legal mechanisms are established and operational, it will be one of the most powerful guarantees of long-term peace - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia to help people leave annexed region as Kiev advances

Russia has agreed to help residents leave a region it has annexed in a new sign Kiev's counter-offensive is advancing. Russia's decision came a day after Kiev said it had retaken five settlements in the southern Kherson region.

"The government took the decision to organise assistance for the departure of residents of the (Kherson) region," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said.

Earlier, the Moscow-backed head of Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said: "We suggested to all people of the Kherson region to, if they wish, leave to other regions to protect themselves from missile hits."

Russia confirms death of five soldiers drafted to Ukraine

Five Russians drafted to fight in Ukraine following a "partial" mobilisation order from President Vladimir Putin have died since joining the army, authorities have said, without disclosing the location of the deaths.

Five people from the poor, industrial Chelyabinsk region in Western Siberia have died since their call-up, the press service of the regional government said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

"We will provide all the necessary assistance to the family and loved ones of our fallen soldiers," it said, promising a pay-out of one million rubles ($15,800) for each soldier.

Ukraine shells housing, Russian munitions depot near border: Governor

Ukrainian shelling hit housing in the southern Russian city of Belgorod and blew up a munitions depot in the border region, the local governor has said.

Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov added in a statement on Telegram hat initial information showed there were no dead or injured and that residents were being moved to a "safe" place.

Earlier on Thursday, Gladkov said Kiev's forces shelled homes in Belgorod but Ukraine denied any involvement.

A senior Ukrainian presidential aide, Mykhaylo Podolyak, denied Kiev's military was responsible. Russia had tried to shell Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv on the border "but something went wrong", he said.

Russia, Ukraine exchange 40 prisoners in new swap

Moscow and Kiev have said they have exchanged 20 soldiers each in their latest prisoner swap.

"Another exchange of prisoners, another moment of joy," Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on Telegram. "We have managed to free 20 people." They were "14 soldiers of Ukraine's army, four members of the territorial defence, a member of the national guard and a member of Ukraine's navy".

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on Telegram: "Twenty Russian soldiers have returned from Ukrainian territory controlled by Kiev" and were getting the medical and psychological help they needed.

Ukraine's Kiev area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine's Kiev and Odessa regions with Iranian-made drones and used missiles to strike other areas, Ukrainian officials have said, with Moscow punishing the country for a fourth day after a truck bomb damaged a bridge to the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Ukrainian officials said that Iranians in Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine were training Russians how to use the Shahed-136 systems, which can conduct air-to-surface attacks, electronic warfare and targeting. Ukraine’s air force command said on Thursday its air defence shot down six Iranian drones from over the Odessa and Mykolaiv regions during the night.

The British Defence Ministry has said the Iran-made drones were unlikely to be fulfilling their purpose of providing strike options deep into Ukrainian territory, with many reportedly destroyed before they hit their targets.

France: Iranian drone sales to Russia would violate UNSC resolution

France's foreign ministry has said that any sale of Iranian drones to Russia would be a violation of the United Nations Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers.

The ministry added that it was coordinating with its EU partners on how to respond.

Three drones operated by Russian forces attacked the small town of Makariv, west of Ukraine's capital, early on Thursday, with officials saying that critical infrastructure facilities were struck by what they said were Iranian-made suicide drones.

Russia denounces exclusion from Nord Stream leaks probe

Russia's foreign ministry has said it has summoned envoys of Germany, Denmark and Sweden to express "bewilderment" over Moscow's exclusion from an investigation into leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines.

Multiple leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines connecting Russia to Germany, further raising political tensions already sky high since the Kremlin sent troop to Ukraine in February.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the leaks were an act of "international terrorism" that would benefit the United States, Poland and Ukraine.

IAEA's Grossi raised issue of detained Zaporizhzhia plant official with Russia

United Nations nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has said he has raised the issue of the detained deputy head of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the Russian authorities.

Speaking on a visit to Kiev, Grossi said the detention of the plant’s deputy director, Valeriy Martynyuk, was unacceptable.

Spain to send air defence systems to Ukraine: NATO chief

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said Spain is sending four medium-range air defence systems to Ukraine, as Western backers scramble to help Kiev against Russia's missile barrages.

Ukraine's international supporters have held talks at the NATO headquarters in Brussels with the focus on air defences after Moscow unleashed a blitz across Ukraine following a blast at a bridge to the annexed Crimea peninsula.

Stoltenberg said the older Hawk launchers from Madrid would complement more modern systems being supplied by Germany, France and the United States.

Ukraine blows up Russian munitions depot near border: Governor

Ukrainian shelling has blown up an ammunitions depot in a Russian border village, the governor of Russia's frontier Belgorod region has said on Telegram.

"In a village of the Belgorod district an ammunition depot was blown up as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said. "Residents will now be taken to a safe distance."

Kremlin: Goals of 'military operation' may be achieved through talks: Izvestia

The Kremlin has been quoted as saying that the goals of its "special military operation" in Ukraine are unchanged, but that they may be achieved through negotiations.