Insurgents in Ethiopia's rebel-held Tigray region have announced they would respect a ceasefire as fighting intensified in the country's war-torn north, and the African Union called for an immediate truce.

International concern is growing around the fate of Shire, a city of 100,000 people in northwest Tigray, where Ethiopian and Eritrean troops have launched a joint offensive and civilian casualties have been reported.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has joined the United States and other Western powers in voicing alarm over the worsening violence and called for a peaceful settlement to "this catastrophic conflict".

On Sunday, AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat urged the warring sides to "recommit to dialogue as per their agreement to direct talks to be convened in South Africa".

"The Chairperson strongly calls for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian services" to areas cut off by the fighting, Faki said in a statement released on Sunday, but dated Saturday.

Authorities in Tigray, which has been under rebel control since June 2021, welcomed the statement and said they would respect an internationally backed ceasefire.

"We are ready to abide by an immediate cessation of hostilities," their statement read.

"We also call on the international community to compel the Eritrean army to withdraw from Tigray, take practical steps towards an immediate cessation of hostilities, and press the Ethiopian Government to come to the negotiating table."

Pressure for peace