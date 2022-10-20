WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lebanese parliament fails to elect president for third time
Outgoing President Michel Aoun's term ends on October 31 and divisions remain among political blocs over the makeup of a new cabinet.
Lebanese parliament fails to elect president for third time
A total of 119 lawmakers from Lebanon's 128-seat parliament attended the session, but quorum was lost before a second round could be held after some lawmakers walked out. / AFP Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 20, 2022

Lebanon's parliament has failed for a third time to elect a successor to President Michel Aoun, stoking fears of a political vacuum after his mandate expires at the end of the month.

A total of 119 lawmakers from Lebanon's 128-seat parliament attended the session on Thursday, but quorum was lost before a second round could be held after some lawmakers walked out.

Parliament speaker Nabih Berri called for another vote on Monday in the hope of overcoming long-running discord between political factions in crisis-hit Lebanon, already governed by a caretaker cabinet.

Lawmaker Michel Moawad, son of former president Rene Moawad, emerged as a frontrunner when parliament first convened to vote on a new president last month, with lawmakers opposed to the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement backing his candidacy.

But the 42 votes he received in Thursday's session fell well short of the 65 needed for election in the second round of voting.

Fifty-five lawmakers cast blank ballots.

READ MORE: Lebanon parliament fails to elect new head of state due to deep divisions

'Uniting the rainks'

"We are still working on uniting the ranks of the opposition," lawmaker Samy Gemayel, who has backed Moawad's candidacy, told reporters after the session.

"We are facing difficulties, but I hope that as the October 31 deadline approaches everyone will join forces."

RECOMMENDED

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told reporters before the vote that "there is no consensus and no comprehensive dialogue between the different blocs."

Under Lebanon's longstanding confessional power-sharing system, the presidency is reserved for a Maronite Christian.

Aoun was elected in 2016 after a more than two-year vacancy at the presidential palace as lawmakers made 45 failed attempts to reach a consensus on a candidate.

Political deadlock

The political deadlock has also scuppered efforts to form a new government since the outgoing cabinet's mandate expired in May, despite the country being gripped by its worst-ever financial crisis.

At the end of a short visit to Beirut last week, France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna urged the swift election of a new president to avoid further political turmoil.

"Lebanon today cannot risk a power vacuum," she said.

Since 2019, the Lebanese pound has lost more than 95 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market and poverty rates have climbed to cover most of the population.

READ MORE: UN: Lebanon's crisis exposes children to deadly diseases

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks