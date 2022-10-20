Lebanon's parliament has failed for a third time to elect a successor to President Michel Aoun, stoking fears of a political vacuum after his mandate expires at the end of the month.

A total of 119 lawmakers from Lebanon's 128-seat parliament attended the session on Thursday, but quorum was lost before a second round could be held after some lawmakers walked out.

Parliament speaker Nabih Berri called for another vote on Monday in the hope of overcoming long-running discord between political factions in crisis-hit Lebanon, already governed by a caretaker cabinet.

Lawmaker Michel Moawad, son of former president Rene Moawad, emerged as a frontrunner when parliament first convened to vote on a new president last month, with lawmakers opposed to the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement backing his candidacy.

But the 42 votes he received in Thursday's session fell well short of the 65 needed for election in the second round of voting.

Fifty-five lawmakers cast blank ballots.

READ MORE: Lebanon parliament fails to elect new head of state due to deep divisions

'Uniting the rainks'

"We are still working on uniting the ranks of the opposition," lawmaker Samy Gemayel, who has backed Moawad's candidacy, told reporters after the session.

"We are facing difficulties, but I hope that as the October 31 deadline approaches everyone will join forces."