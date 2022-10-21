Tigray's rebel authorities have said they would attend talks next week aimed at ending war in Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed fighting "will end and peace will prevail".

The government also said on Friday that it would participate in negotiations in South Africa being organised by the African Union on Monday, as diplomatic pressure mounts for a settlement to nearly two years of bloodshed.

"Our delegation will attend," Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a spokesperson for the rebel authorities in Tigray, said when asked if they would join the table on October 24.

It comes ahead of a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday to discuss the spiralling crisis in Africa's second-most populous country.

The AU's Peace and Security Council also convened on Friday and was briefed by its Horn of Africa envoy Olusegun Obasanjo, who is expected to mediate the talks.

The government this week vowed to seize airports and other federal sites from rebel control as Ethiopian forces and their Eritrean allies seized a string of towns in Tigray, sending civilians fleeing.

Abiy, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who sent the army into Tigray in November 2020 to oust the region's dissident authorities, said the war "would end and peace will prevail."

"Ethiopia will be peaceful, we will not continue fighting indefinitely," he told an audience on Thursday at the opening of a civil project outside Addis Ababa.

