At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured in a passenger bus accident in central India's Madhya Pradesh state.

The crash occurred in Rewa district late on Friday when the bus that was headed to northern Uttar Pradesh state, collided with a trolley truck, according to Navneet Bhasin, a top police officer in Rewa.

He told Anadolu Agency on Saturday that in addition to the deaths, "around 40 are injured in the accident. The injured are stable.”

Officials said the injured were transported to a hospital and rescue work continued throughout the night.