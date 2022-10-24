British Conservative Rishi Sunak is poised to become prime minister and the country's first leader of colour, after a dramatic decision by Boris Johnson to abandon an audacious political comeback.

Just weeks after failing in a first attempt to lead the ruling Tories, Sunak could cap a stunning reversal in fortunes by winning the leadership as early as Monday afternoon, following ex-premier Johnson's unexpected move late Sunday.

The contest, triggered by outgoing leader Liz Truss's resignation on Thursday, requires candidates to secure the support of at least 100 Conservative MPs by 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) on Monday.

Sunak, a wealthy Hindu descendant of immigrants from India and East Africa, had crossed that threshold by Friday night, ahead of declaring his candidacy on Sunday and amassing nearly 150 public nominations from Tory lawmakers.

Johnson's withdrawal from the race – before he had even formally announced his candidacy – left cabinet member Penny Mordaunt the only other declared contender.

But Sunak supporters were quick on Monday to stress that the former finance minister was not assuming he had the leadership "in the bag".

READ MORE:Ex-UK leader Boris Johnson announces dropping out of PM contest

'Working very hard'

"He's speaking to colleagues this morning, he's working very hard to attract those supporters who were perhaps with Boris Johnson previously," said interior minister Grant Shapps.

Mordaunt is expected to come under growing pressure to abandon her leadership bid and end the contest quickly as Britain grapples with multiple crises.