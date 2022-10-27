Thursday, October 27, 2022

Russia has no intention to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his country has no intentions to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

“We see no need for that,” Putin said at a conference of international foreign policy experts, adding: “There is no point in that, neither political, nor military.”

He repeated Moscow’s claim that Ukraine was plotting to detonate a radioactive “dirty bomb” in a false flag attack blaming Russia.

Russia does not need a nuclear strike on Ukraine, there is no political or military sense in this. - Vladimir Putin, Russian President

Kremlin: Russia 'ready to ensure its interests at negotiating table'

Russia is ready to ensure its interests at the negotiating table with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Media reports suggest Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy through Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, inviting him to a dialogue as the war in Ukraine enters its ninth month.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, Peskov said: "Our colleague from the African state was willing, said that he would have contacts (with Zelenskyy), and that he would convey Putin's position to the Ukrainian side."

No indication Russian nuclear drills are "cover activity"- Pentagon

The United States has not seen anything to indicate that Russia's ongoing annual "Grom" exercises of its nuclear forces may be a cover for a real deployment, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

"We haven't seen anything to cause us to believe, at this point, that is some kind of cover activity," Austin told reporters.

Kiev raises budget spending on security, defence by $10.5B

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy increased his country’s budget spending on security and defence by $10.5 billion after signing a law on the amendment of Ukraine’s state budget for 2022.

The increase involves major government institutions, namely the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Administration of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, the State Security Office, and the Foreign Intelligence Service, according to a statement on the official website of the Ukrainian parliament.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry was allocated the vast majority of the budgetary amendment with $9.9 billion of the $10.5 billion.

Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson

Ukrainian forces attacked Russia's hold on the southern city of Kherson while fighting intensified in the country's east.

The battles came amid reports that Moscow-supported authorities have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas.

Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia’s foothold on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which divides the region and the country.

Putin: Russia is not enemy of West

Russia has not considered and does not consider itself an enemy of the West, Putin said.

Speaking at a meeting of the International Discussion Club Valdai in Moscow, Putin said the recent global events led to the cardinal shifts in the international arena and the West will have to start an equal conversation about a common future in world affairs, adding: "The sooner, the better."

To preserve its dominance, the West is pursuing a "bloody and dirty" policy, denying the sovereignty of countries and peoples, he continued.

Putin: Ukraine facing heavy losses in conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that hardline Ukrainian nationalists were willing to "fight until the last Ukrainian" in the conflict with Russia.

Putin said Ukraine had suffered heavy losses in the eight-month conflict and criticised Ukrainian "hardline patriots" and "banderites," a tag Russian officials and commentators often use to describe Ukrainian fighters.

Putin: Western claims Russia behind Nord Stream explosions are 'crazy'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Western claims that Russia was behind explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines "crazy" in a speech.

Danish police have said powerful explosions caused ruptures to the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 undersea pipelines, potentially putting them permanently out of use.

UK PM Sunak, Germany's Scholz agree to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have agreed on the need to continue to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, Sunak's office said.

"The Prime Minister and the Chancellor agreed on the need to continue supporting Ukraine and maintaining pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin through robust sanctions," Sunak's Downing Street office said after a call between the two leaders.