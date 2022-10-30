After a week of evading staff and sophisticated customs equipment in the nooks and crannies of a Stockholm aquarium, a king cobra has returned to its enclosure on its own.

"We got him back!" the Skansen Aquarium said in a statement on Sunday.

The snake, named Sir Vas (Sir Hiss), slithered off last weekend through a lamp fixture in a terrarium where he had been brought to a few days earlier.

Following the disappearing act, the venomous vagrant was renamed Houdini, in honour of the famed human escape artist.

The aquarium's reptile section was closed off and staff spread flour and deployed sticky traps to try and capture the scaly fugitive.

When that didn't work, the aquarium deployed special cameras and got help from Swedish customs agents who used handheld X-ray machines.

The sneaky serpent was finally found to be hiding inside an interior wall.

"The clever Houdini however moved several times when we sawed open several holes to get to him," the aquarium said.

READ MORE: One-fifth of reptiles worldwide critically endangered, face extinction

Giving up the life of an outlaw