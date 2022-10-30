A female journalist was crushed to death by a vehicle carrying former prime minister Imran Khan in an accident in eastern Pakistan, as he led a convoy along with his supporters towards the capital, party officials and journalists said.

His convoy started from the eastern city of Lahore on Sunday, and is expected to reach Islamabad on Friday.

"Shocked & deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during our March today," Khan said on Twitter.

Khan said Sunday's activities planned by his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had been cancelled.

Journalist Qazzafi Butt, who witnessed the incident, told Reuters that Naeem, 40, lost her balance has she tried to climb onto Khan's truck to get a sound bite from the former premier.

READ MORE: Prominent Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya