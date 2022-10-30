Sunday, October 30, 2022

The United Nations, Türkiye and Ukraine have agreed on an October 31 movement plan for 16 vessels that are in Turkish waters, a day after Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain initiative that allowed food exports from Ukrainian ports.

In a statement, the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel are working, said the three delegations had also agreed for inspections to be provided on Monday to 40 outbound vessels.

JCC said the Russian delegation was informed of both plans.

Russia suspends role inspecting grain ships in Istanbul: JCC

Russia has suspended its participation in the inspection of cargo ships carrying Ukrainian grain, the JCC, the body overseeing the deal, said.

The announcement came a day after Russia suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed vital grain exports to resume.

Türkiye will 'continue to do its part' in ensuring peace and aid

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence has released a statement underlining its continued efforts in ensuring peace and humanitarian aid after Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal.

The grain initiative was "temporarily suspended due to the attacks carried out in Sevastopol on 29 October" and no ships will exit Ukraine during this period, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said.

Russian personnel working at the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul are still there, and grain-laden ships in front of Istanbul are expected to be inspected Sunday and Monday, the statement continued.

"The parties are reminded of the importance of continuing this initiative, which has a positive impact on humanity worldwide and proving that all crises can be resolved with goodwill and dialogue, and to avoid any provocation that will negatively affect the continuation of the mechanism."

UN chief 'deeply concerned'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "deep concern" as Ukraine's maritime grain exports were halted after Russia suspended its participation in a deal that allowed the vital shipments.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the ongoing situation regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative," his spokesman said.

"He has decided to delay his departure for the Arab League Summit in Algiers by a day to focus on the issue."

Russia remains ready for talks on Ukraine: Foreign minister

Moscow will "always be ready to listen to what proposals Western partners have to reduce tensions," the country's top diplomat said.

"The Russian leadership, including President Vladimir Putin, remains ready to negotiate on Ukraine," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with a local broadcaster, the state-run news agency TASS reported.

He indicated that talks would be possible if Moscow is approached with "realistic proposals, based on the principles of equality and respect for each other's interests, and aimed at finding compromises and balancing the interests of all countries."

Russia, Ukraine trade blame over suspended grain deal

Russia's blockade of grain exports makes it "impossible" for fully loaded ships to leave port, Ukraine charged. A total of 218 vessels are "effectively blocked", Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said.

Meanwhile, Russia accused Ukraine of disrupting the grain deal in order to “add food to the nuclear blackmail.”

"The grain deal was thwarted by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and his terrorists, who are led by British special forces, so as to complement nuclear blackmail with a grain ransom. The money and weapons they receive are no longer enough for them. They want more deaths,” Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.