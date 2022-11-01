A Kenyan elephant believed to have been Africa's largest female tusker has died of old age.

"She died from natural causes due to old age," Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said on Twitter on Tuesday, attaching images of the elephant.

The matriarch lived in the expansive Tsavo East National Park in the southeast of the wildlife-rich country.

"Dida was a truly iconic matriarch of Tsavo and a great repository of many decades worth of knowledge," KWS said, adding that she was the subject of many documentaries.

"She shepherd(ed) her herd through many seasons and challenging times."

Female elephants often live in close-knit families with young calves at their side, while bulls tend to be more solitary.

Conservation group Tsavo Trust eulogised Dida as a "true embodiment of an iconic cow" who will be remembered by future generations of elephants.

"She will be better remembered... from the lessons they learnt as they watched their matriarch pass her careful judgement," it wrote on Facebook.

"An elephant never forgets."

READ MORE:Pakistan's Madhubala elephant gets relief after years of dental pain