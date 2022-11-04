BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Twitter to start 'difficult process' of staff layoffs
Elon Musk's social media firm informs employees they will be alerted on Friday morning whether they will be terminated, says internal mail.
Twitter to start 'difficult process' of staff layoffs
Elon Musk's talk of slimming Twitter's staff and letting people post anything allowed by law is expected to clash with the reality of fending off hackers, trolls, police and regulators, experts say. / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 4, 2022

Twitter will alert employees by 9 am [Pacific time] on Friday about whether they will be laid off, the company has said in an email to staff.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the internal email, seen by the Reuters news agency.

It does not give a number but the Washington Post and New York Times reported that half of Twitter's 7,500 employees will be sacked.

RECOMMENDED

Twitter said in the email that its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."

Reuters had reported earlier this week, citing sources that Elon Musk plans to cut a quarter of Twitter's workforce as part of a first round of layoffs at his recently acquired company.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest