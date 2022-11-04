Iran's president has said that Iran had been freed by the 1979 Islamic revolution, responding to a vow by US President Joe Biden to "free Iran".

"I am telling Biden that Iran was freed 43 years ago," President Ebrahim Raisi said in a live televised speech on Friday.

Biden on Thursday vowed to "free" Iran and said that demonstrators working against the country's government would soon succeed in freeing themselves.

Iran held annual rallies marking the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, as the clerical establishment that has ruled the Islamic Republic since then battles nationwide protests calling for its downfall.

Radical students stormed the embassy soon after the fall of the US-backed Shah, and 52 Americans were held hostage there for 444 days. The two countries have been enemies ever since.

Anti-American demonstrations

Images broadcast on state television on Friday showed anti-American demonstrations attended by tens of thousands of people across the country on the "National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance".

Songs called for "Death to America" and described Iran's arch-foe as a manifestation of Satan.

Schoolchildren carried banners in support of the storming of the embassy and waved Iranian flags.