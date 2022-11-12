The Turkic world has become united in cooperation despite challenges in the past, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told reporters at the end of his visit to Uzbekistan for a summit of Turkic states.

“The Organization of Turkic States has proven itself as a successful cooperation platform; its weight is increasing in the region and in the world,” Erdogan said following the organisation’s 9th summit, where the member states signed a series of agreements on trade, economy, culture and the environment.

"We established the Turkic Investment Fund in order to strengthen our solidarity in the field of finance. I believe that the opportunities provided by the fund will further strengthen our cooperation and accelerate our activities," Erdogan said.

Ukraine-Russia grain deal

Erdogan also commented on the Black Sea grain deal, saying it would be the right decision for parties to extend the deal, which is due to expire on November 19.

"I think it would be wrong to put a time limit there. We told them [Russia and Ukraine] that the longer they keep this deal, the more it will serve its purpose," Erdogan said.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Moscow-Kiev war in February.

The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its November 19 deadline, with Erdogan saying Ankara is determined to transfer Russian grain and fertilisers to less-developed countries.

Erdogan said the "most important" thing for Türkiye is to operate the grain corridor deal, and to mediate between Russia and Ukraine toward peace.

"Of course, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's goal is to highlight the poor African countries, particularly Mali, Somalia and Sudan. He offered to send them the grain for free. As soon as such a step is taken, we can show the same sensitivity," he noted.

