Kenyan soldiers have landed in the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as part of a regional military operation targeting rebels in the conflict-torn region.

Two planes carrying about 100 Kenyan troops touched down in Goma airport on Saturday, where they were greeted by local dignitaries, according to reporters.

A Kenyan commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Obiero, told reporters that their mission is "to conduct offensive operations" alongside Congolese forces, and to assist in disarming militias.

"Insecurity is something which breaks up the social fabric," he added, explaining that the Kenyan contingent would also work alongside humanitarian agencies in a bid to bring stability to the eastern DRC.

Their arrival comes as the M23 militia has surged across the DRC's North Kivu province, capturing swathes of territory and inflaming tensions in central Africa.

Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta is also expected in the DRC's capital for talks on Sunday.

