President Joe Biden's Democrats have retained control of the US Senate, according to Edison Research projections, a remarkable midterms election result that defied predictions of a Republican "red wave" over both houses of Congress.

US networks late on Saturday called the key Senate race in Nevada for Democrat incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, who defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, giving the party the 50 seats they need for an effective majority with one race still undecided.

With Democratic Senator Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now hold a 50-49 edge in the Senate.

The party will retain control of the chamber, no matter how next month's Georgia runoff plays out, by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote.

Blow to Republicans

Democrats' hold on the Senate is a blow to Republicans' high hopes of wresting away control of Congress in a midterm elections that typically favours the party out of power.