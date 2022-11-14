WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel calls US probe into journalist killing a 'mistake'
Defence Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel will not cooperate with US authorities as it has provided details of the investigation to American officials.
Israel calls US probe into journalist killing a 'mistake'
Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree, and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, May 19, 2022. / AP Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 14, 2022

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has said that he would not cooperate with a US investigation into the shooting death of a Palestinian-American journalist, likely at the hands of an Israeli soldier.

Politico reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation was probing the May 11 killing of Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli army operation, an extraordinary move that came after the army refused to prosecute the soldier who may have shot her.

The FBI refused to confirm or deny the investigation.

But Gantz said the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would not cooperate.

"The decision taken by the US Justice Department to conduct an investigation into the tragic passing of Shireen Abu Akleh is a mistake," he wrote in a tweet.

Israeli forces had conducted a "professional, independent investigation" and shared the details with US officials, he said.

"I have delivered a message to US representatives that we stand by the IDF's soldiers, that we will not cooperate with an external investigation, and will not enable intervention to internal investigations," he said.

READ MORE: US: Israeli gun shot likely killed Shireen Abu Akleh

RECOMMENDED

'Accountability' needed

The veteran Al Jazeera reporter was wearing a bulletproof vest marked "Press" and a helmet when she was shot in the head during a military raid in Jenin refugee camp, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army conceded on September 5 that one of its soldiers had likely shot Abu Akleh after having mistaken her for a militant.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said at the time that there needed to be "accountability in this case," to prevent similar incidents in the future.

But two days later Prime Minister Yair Lapid rejected suggestions the soldier should be prosecuted.

"I will not allow an IDF soldier that was protecting himself from terrorist fire to be prosecuted just to receive applause from abroad," Lapid told a military ceremony.

Last week Abu Akleh's family and colleagues told UN investigators that she had been deliberately targeted as part of Israel's "wide-scale war" on Palestinian media workers, and called for accountability and justice.

READ MORE: US team to examine bullet that killed journalist Abu Akleh: Palestine

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure