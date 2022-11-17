Italy's newly elected far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit and accepted his invitation to visit China.

Wednesday's meeting on the Indonesian resort island of Bali was the first between the Chinese leader and the only woman to have ruled Italy, on what was Xi's second foreign visit since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meloni stressed Rome's desire to promote "mutual economic interests" and to increase Italian exports to China, said an Italian government statement.

Relations between the European Union and China were also discussed, "with the hope that they will be revived", it said.

Meloni also "insisted on the importance of relaunching all communication channels, including on human rights".

Xi invited her to visit China at the end of the meeting and she accepted, the statement said. The talks lasted about an hour, according to Italian media.

