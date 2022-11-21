Serbia has said that it was unable to reach an agreement with Kosovo to resolve a dispute related to car license plates after a series of meetings in the Belgian capital.

"Sleepless nights and certainly many difficult days are ahead of us," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on Monday in Brussels following the latest meeting.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo have risen since ethnic Serbs in Kosovo withdrew from all central and local institutions in protest over Pristina’s decision to replace old car license plates issued by Serbian authorities with those from Kosovo.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held an emergency meeting focused on the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo to discuss how to find a solution to the car license plate crisis.

Vucic underlined that the Serbian side was "completely constructive" during the talks, insisting on the "implementation of the signed agreements that were changed ten times."

He accused Kosovo of refusing to "accept anything," adding "they always added something that was clearly not possible."

Vucic said Serbia would adhere to a request by Borrell for Belgrade not to issue new license plates and for Pristina not to impose fines on owners of vehicles with Serbian license plates.

License plate dispute

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states including the US, UK, France, Germany and Türkiye recognizing it as a separate autonomous country from its neighbor.

But Belgrade continues to regard it as its territory.

On Monday, the second phase of Kosovo's decision on the re-registration of vehicles is expected to begin, with the owners of vehicles with Serbian license plates to be fined €150 (around $153).

Pristina said it will start issuing fines this month to Serb drivers using old pre-independence plates and will confiscate vehicles with outdated registration numbers after April 21, 2023.

'Suspend re-registrations'

Borrell, for his part, said Vucic had accepted a proposal presented by European negotiators to him and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who had rejected the compromise.

The deal could have avoided a risky situation in the north of Kosovo, Borrell added.