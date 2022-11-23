At least five civilians, including a child, have been killed in northwestern Syria in a rocket strike by the YPG/PKK terrorist group, according to reports and witnesses.

At least eight others were wounded in Tuesday's attack in the Azaz district.

YPG/PKK terrorists fired the projectile from the Tal Rifaat area which has been under their occupation for more than six years.

The wounded were transferred to nearby hospitals.

The terror group mostly carries out attacks from Manbij, Ayn Al Arab, and the Tal Rifat district of Aleppo province, using the areas as bases for its attacks.

Separately, three rockets fired by YPG/PKK targeted an empty area in southeastern Türkiye near the Kilis Oncupinar border crossing.

No casualties were reported.

"The situation is extremely bad. Multiple shells have fallen on us. At least four people have been killed and others injured. The shelling is ongoing. We're helpless," said Hasan Berekat, a resident of Azaz.

Ali Yunus, another resident, said: These attacks are hitting civilians. This is a restaurant run by Syrians who were displaced from Idlib's Saraqeb. Four displaced people lost their lives. All of them were civilians."

"While we were standing in the neighbourhood, an explosion ripped through this restaurant. We rushed to the scene of the attack and saw dead bodies and bodies without arms or legs. Civil defence volunteers took them to the hospital," another resident added.

