Erdogan said Türkiye has the power to catch and punish terrorists inside and outside borders who are involved in attacks against the country and the nation, and stressed that Ankara is more determined than ever to secure its southern border.

Türkiye has remained faithful to its promises regarding the borders of Syria, Erdogan added, saying: "If our interlocutors cannot fulfill the requirements of the agreement, we have the right to take care of ourselves."

He added that Iraqi and Syrian administrations should not feel uneasy with the operation since the country's only aim is to protect the security of its nation, as well as the people of the neighbouring countries.

"No one can prevent or stand up against us to draw the security line to the place where it should be, where these attacks on our borders and our citizens continue," Erdogan said.

Forces who gave assurances that Türkiye will face no threat from areas under their control have failed to keep their promises, he stressed.

"Our message to those who are still attempting to bring Türkiye to its knees with insidious methods is clear: 'You will never succeed'," Erdogan said.

Asked about a possible meeting with Syria's Bashar al Assad, Erdogan said: "There is no resentment in politics. Eventually, steps will be taken under the most favourable conditions."

