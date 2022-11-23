The European Parliament website was targetted by a pro-Kremlin hacker group within hours of the 27-member bloc overwhelmingly voting to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism”, the president of the institution has said.

“The European Parliament is under a sophisticated cyberattack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility,” Roberta Metsola said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Our IT experts are pushing back against it & protecting our systems,” she said. “This, after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism. My response: SlavaUkraini (glory to Ukraine).”

The website was up again shortly after 1700 GMT, around two hours after the institution had reported the outage.

Parliament spokesman Jaime Duch also tweeted separately about the cyberattack. "The availability of @Europarl_EN website is currently impacted from outside due to high levels of external network traffic. This traffic is related to a DDOS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) event.”