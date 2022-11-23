Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government will resume talks with the opposition on Friday after more than a year, the leader of neighbouring Colombia, who is backing the negotiations, has said.

"Dialogue between Maduro's government and the Venezuelan opposition will resume on the 25th and 26th of November," Colombia's President Gustavo Petro wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

International mediators have been pushing for the parties to resume talks to resolve a political crisis that has gripped the country since a contested 2018 presidential election.

Maduro won the election but almost 60 countries, including the United States, recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's acting president.

The US and the European Union imposed painful sanctions on Venezuela, worsening an economy in free fall and prompting millions to flee the country.

After two prior negotiation efforts failed, the most recent round of talks between the government and the opposition started in August 2021 in Mexico.

However, Maduro suspended the negotiations two months later in retaliation for the extradition to the United States by Cape Verde of Alex Saab, a Colombian national accused of acting as a money launderer for the Venezuelan socialist leader.