The United Nations Human Rights Council has condemned what it called Iran's repression of peaceful demonstrators and voted to create a high-level investigation into the deadly crackdown.

A resolution put forward by Germany and Iceland on Thursday was backed by 25 nations, including the United States and many European, Latin American, Asian and African nations.

Six countries opposed the move — China, Pakistan, Cuba, Eritrea, Venezuela and Armenia — while 16 abstained.

The United Nations' top human rights official had earlier appealed to Iran's government to halt the crackdown against protesters, but Tehran's envoy at a special Human Rights Council on the country’s “deteriorating” rights situation was defiant and unbowed, blasting the initiative as “politically motivated.”

The protests were triggered by the death, more than two months ago, of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police for violating a strictly enforced dress code.

Thursday's session in Geneva is the latest international effort to put pressure on Iran over its crackdown, which has already drawn international sanctions and other measures.

'Politically motivated'

Khadijeh Karimi, deputy of Iran’s vice president for Women and Family Affairs, criticised the Western effort as part of a “politically motivated move of Germany to distort the situation of human rights in Iran."

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets that the Human Rights Council is abused once again by some arrogant states to antagonize a sovereign UN member state that is fully committed to its obligation to promote and protect the human rights," Karimi said.