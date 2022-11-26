WORLD
3 MIN READ
White House slams Trump for meeting with Kanye West, racist Nick Fuentes
Ex-president Trump acknowledges having dinner with West at Mar-a-Lago, and says he brought along friends, one of whom was Nick Fuentes, an outspoken anti-Semite and racist.
White House slams Trump for meeting with Kanye West, racist Nick Fuentes
Fuentes is a Holocaust denier whose YouTube channel was permanently suspended in early 2020 for violating the platform's hate speech policy. / AFP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 26, 2022

The White House has condemned former president Donald Trump for meeting at his Florida estate with a renowned white supremacist and with rapper Kanye West who is embroiled in a storm over anti-Semitic remarks.

Trump acknowledged having dinner with West, who now is known as Ye, on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, and said he brought along friends, one of whom was Nick Fuentes, an outspoken anti-Semite and racist.

"I didn't know Nick Fuentes," Trump posted on his Truth Social account late on Friday.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrews Bates condemned Trump's meeting with Fuentes.

"Bigotry, hate, and anti-Semitism have absolutely no place in America —- including at Mar-a-Lago. Holocaust denial is repugnant and dangerous, and it must be forcefully condemned," Bates told CNN.

President Joe Biden, who is spending the holiday weekend in Nantucket, ducked a question about Trump's dinner: "You don't wanna hear what I think."

Fuentes is a Holocaust denier whose YouTube channel was permanently suspended in early 2020 for violating the platform's hate speech policy.

READ MORE:US taps war crimes investigator for Trump probes

RECOMMENDED

Trump 'seemed very taken'

Trump announced his plans in mid-November to seek reelection in 2024, and his embrace of a white nationalist unsettled some of his onetime administration officials.

David Friedman, who was Trump's former ambassador to Israel, blasted the dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

"Even a social visit from an anti-Semite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable," Friedman said in one of several tweets.

"Anti-Semites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left," he said.

Axios, a news website, cited what it said was a source familiar with the dinner who said Trump "seemed very taken" with Fuentes even though he didn't seem to know anything about his background.

West, who is now known legally as Ye, has lost major brand partnerships with the German sportwear company Adidas and US retailer Gap over recent anti-Semitic statements and associations with extremists.

READ MORE:Rapper Kanye West announces plans to run for US president in 2024

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt