The White House has condemned former president Donald Trump for meeting at his Florida estate with a renowned white supremacist and with rapper Kanye West who is embroiled in a storm over anti-Semitic remarks.

Trump acknowledged having dinner with West, who now is known as Ye, on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, and said he brought along friends, one of whom was Nick Fuentes, an outspoken anti-Semite and racist.

"I didn't know Nick Fuentes," Trump posted on his Truth Social account late on Friday.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrews Bates condemned Trump's meeting with Fuentes.

"Bigotry, hate, and anti-Semitism have absolutely no place in America —- including at Mar-a-Lago. Holocaust denial is repugnant and dangerous, and it must be forcefully condemned," Bates told CNN.

President Joe Biden, who is spending the holiday weekend in Nantucket, ducked a question about Trump's dinner: "You don't wanna hear what I think."

Fuentes is a Holocaust denier whose YouTube channel was permanently suspended in early 2020 for violating the platform's hate speech policy.

