An invigorated Tunisia claimed a famous victory over a French team made up mostly of backup players but their 1-0 win over the reigning champions was not enough for the North Africans to progress to the World Cup knockout stages.

France coach Didier Deschamps, whose team were already through to the knockouts, made nine changes but they were a shadow of their usual selves and Wahbi Khazri punished them in the 58th minute at Education City Stadium.

Tunisia then had to hold on for the victory as an Antoine Griezmann goal in stoppage time was disallowed following a VAR review.

The loss saw France's six-game World Cup winning streak come to an end.

Khazri, who grew up in Corsica and plays in Ligue 1 for Montpellier, was one of six players in the Tunisian line-up who were born on French soil and he was capped by France at the under-21 level.

There is a large Tunisian community in France who will savour the result, the country's first win against an European opposition at a World Cup and just their third ever in 18 matches at the tournament.