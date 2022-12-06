Police in southern Germany have arrested a man after he stabbed two girls on their way to school in the town of Illerkirchberg, one of whom later died of her injuries, authorities said.

A 14-year-old girl who was attacked by the suspect was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries but died soon after arriving, police said in a statement on Monday.

She was a German citizen with a migration background, according to the statement.

Local media identified the victim as the daughter of a Turkish immigrant family.

Her 13-year-old friend also sustained serious injuries but was in stable condition.

READ MORE: Domestic violence on rise in Germany