An exhibition featuring a selection of photographs from Anadolu Agency's international news photography contest, Istanbul Photo Awards, has kicked off in New York.

Starting Thursday, more than 30 photographs covering major events around the world over the past year will be exhibited at the UN headquarters.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Turkish Ambassador to the UN Feridun Sinirlioglu said the exhibition, which will run until December 22, is a ''flesh and bone manifestation'' of some of the greatest challenges that humanity faces.

''You will see the sorrow, the desperation, the fear of the unknown and the longing in the eyes of the people that endured various challenges last year,'' he said.

''We are pleased to see the growing interest that Anadolu Agency's annual photo awards have enjoyed over the years.''

Tens of thousands of submissions

This year is the eighth edition of the annual international photography contest.