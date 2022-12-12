Parents in the United Kingdom are scrambling to find medicines for their sick children amid a surge in bacterial infections and a shortage of antibiotics.

In the past few weeks, pharmacies in many cities in the UK have turned away customers looking for amoxicillin and penicillin – both common antibiotics.

The shortage has emerged at a time when the UK health authorities have recorded 16 deaths of children under the age of 15 since September due to an invasive strain of strep A infection.

Strep (streptococcal) A is usually a mild bacterial infection which makes thousands of people sick every year. Generally, it is associated with strep throat (tonsillitis) and scarlet fever. But at times, it develops into deadly Group A Strep (iGAS) if the microbes enter the bloodstream.

Doctors have watched with concern as the number of Strep A cases has surged at this time of the year, making children sick earlier than the usual onset of the infections in the winter season.

While authorities are still investigating the reasons, experts say that it could be linked to the Covid-related lockdowns.

During the pandemic restrictions, kids didn’t have a lot of interaction with each other and some of them are just getting exposed to infections against which they haven’t developed strong immunity.

The contagious disease can easily spread by close contact, sneezing or coughing in close proximity, making authorities particularly concerned about the schools where pupils have been diagnosed.

“To my knowledge, we’ve never seen a peak like this at this time of year, at least not for decades,” Shiranee Sriskandan, a microbiologist at Imperial College London, told Nature, last week.

Pathogens like iGAS can quickly develop antimicrobial resistance, which the World Health Organization (WHO) says has become a global problem due to the rise in the use of antibiotics.

However, UK authorities say they haven’t found any evidence to suggest any new strain of iGAS doing the rounds.

But British parents are visiting multiple pharmacies to find medicines for their children.

The pharmacists say they need to get the supply from wholesalers and drug manufacturers who have been accused of price-gouging behaviour amid the strep A scare.