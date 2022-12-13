Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has said that his country would fully reopen its land border with Colombia on January 1, completing a negotiating process that began in September with the two South American neighbours reestablishing diplomatic ties.

"I can announce that we will be completely opening the entire western border of Venezuela with Colombia for the passage of vehicles," the socialist president said in a statement broadcast on the state media on Monday.

"We are preparing everything to comply with what we announced, to fulfill the pledges made with (Colombian) President Gustavo Petro to open it on January 1," Maduro said.

The border was partially closed seven years ago and completely blocked three years ago, when Maduro broke off diplomatic ties after the previous Colombian government questioned his re-election, the legitimacy of which many countries, including the United States, have also doubted.