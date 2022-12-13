WORLD
Venezuela to completely reopen land border with Colombia
Venezuela had completely blocked its border with its neighbour three years ago, when President Nicolas Maduro broke off diplomatic ties after the previous Colombian government questioned his re-election.
The Simon Bolivar Bridge, which connects Colombia's Cucuta with the Venezuelan city of San Antonio del Tachira, is currently open for cargo vehicles and people for specific time. / AP
By Abid Sultan
December 13, 2022

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has said that his country would fully reopen its land border with Colombia on January 1, completing a negotiating process that began in September with the two South American neighbours reestablishing diplomatic ties.

"I can announce that we will be completely opening the entire western border of Venezuela with Colombia for the passage of vehicles," the socialist president said in a statement broadcast on the state media on Monday.

"We are preparing everything to comply with what we announced, to fulfill the pledges made with (Colombian) President Gustavo Petro to open it on January 1," Maduro said.

The border was partially closed seven years ago and completely blocked three years ago, when Maduro broke off diplomatic ties after the previous Colombian government questioned his re-election, the legitimacy of which many countries, including the United States, have also doubted.

Mending the ties 

As soon as he came to power, Petro, Colombia's first-ever left-wing president, sought to reestablish ties and pushed for a reopening of the border. 

The Simon Bolivar Bridge, which connects Colombia's Cucuta with the Venezuelan city of San Antonio del Tachira, is currently open for cargo vehicles between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm and for pedestrians between 5:00 am and 6:00 pm.

It is expected that next Thursday a test plan will be launched on the "Tienditas" bridge, a land route that has not been inaugurated since its construction in 2017.

READ MORE: Venezuela, Colombia reopen border after seven years

SOURCE:AP
