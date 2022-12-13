US researchers have announced a historic nuclear fusion breakthrough, hailing a "landmark achievement" in the quest for a source of unlimited, clean power and an end to reliance on fossil fuels.

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) said on Tuesday it had used the world's largest laser to create, for the first time, a fusion reaction that replicated the process that powers the Sun and generated more energy than it took to produce — a goal pursued by scientists for decades.

The US Department of Energy described the achievement of fusion ignition as a "major scientific breakthrough" that will lead to "advancements in national defence and the future of clean power."

However, there is still a long way to go before fusion is viable on an industrial scale, providing power to homes and businesses.

Kimberly Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore, told reporters at an Energy Department event that science and technology hurdles mean commercialisation is probably not five or six decades away but sooner.

"There are very significant hurdles, not just in the science but in technology," Budil said.

"With concerted effort and investment, a few decades of research on the underlying technologies could put us in a position to build a power plant," Budil said.

The LLNL, which is based in California, said a team at its National Ignition Facility had achieved what is known as "net energy gain" in an experiment this month, producing more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to drive it.

"They shot a bunch of lasers at a pellet of fuel and more energy was released from that fusion ignition than the energy of the lasers," explained White House science advisor Arati Prabhakar.

Net energy gain

For the experiment, researchers at LLNL used 192 ultra-powerful lasers to deliver 2.05 megajoules of energy to a tiny capsule smaller than a pea containing isotopes of hydrogen.