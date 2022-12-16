WORLD
3 MIN READ
Delhi dismisses Gambia children deaths link to India-made cough syrups
In letter to WHO, India's drugs controller general says tests on samples of Maiden Pharma's products "have been found to be complying with specifications" and showed no contamination with ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol.
Delhi dismisses Gambia children deaths link to India-made cough syrups
"unacceptable" levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury, are found in the products manufactured by Maiden Pharma. / Reuters
By Sunbul Sayedi
December 16, 2022

India has told the World Health Organization (WHO) that samples taken from Indian pharmaceutical company Maiden Pharma, whose products were linked to the deaths of children in Gambia, have been found to comply with the required specifications.

Indian health authorities announced a production halt at Maiden Pharmaceuticals' factory in Sonepat in northern India in October after a WHO report said the company's cough and cold syrups might be linked to the deaths of 69 children in Gambia.

In a letter to the WHO dated December 13, India's drugs controller general, V.G. Somani, said that tests on samples of Maiden Pharma's products "have been found to be complying with specifications" and showed the samples were not contaminated with ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol.

The Indian health ministry released a copy of the letter to reporters on Thursday.

The WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In October, the UN agency said that its investigators had found "unacceptable" levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury, in the products manufactured by Maiden Pharma.

RECOMMENDED

Gambian police said in October that they were investigating if the deaths of 69 children from acute kidney injury were linked to four cough syrups made in India and imported into the West African country.

Gambia's Medicine Control Agency, a national regulatory body, later said it had not yet pinpointed the exact cause of the deaths.

The WHO's statement in October, linking the deaths to the cough syrup manufactured in India, caused "irreparable damage" to the country's supply chain of pharmaceutical products, Somani said in the December 13 letter, addressed to Roderigo Gaspar, director, regulation, and prequalification, at WHO.

READ MORE:Gambia launches inquiry into children deaths linked to India syrups

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry