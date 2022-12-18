As the 22nd World Cup draws to a close, fans around the world are thrilled to find out who will emerge as this year’s winner from Qatar’s Lusail Stadium.

Later on Sunday, Argentina are set to meet their French rivals for the closing game of this year’s tournament in Qatar, the first Arab country to host football’s biggest sporting event.

“People have gathered at Souq Waqif a couple of hours before the match begins,” TRT World’s correspondent Shereena Qazi reported from the colourful Doha market, where fans gather before the games to indulge in the souq’s traditional garments, souvenirs, restaurants and shisha lounges.

“Many Argentina fans are chanting and singing their football anthems while France fans are seen very few in numbers,” Qazi reported.

Supporters of fan-favourite Lionel Messi say this could be his last chance to win football’s biggest prize and secure his place alongside legends Pele and Diego Maradona. Now at his fifth World Cup, the 35-year-old got close to winning in 2014, only to have Germany snatch the cup in a 1-0 game.

Argentina won the World Cup twice before, 3-1 against the Netherlands in 1978 and 3-2 against West Germany in 1986.

Fans are also looking forward to seeing Kylian Mbappe, who bagged the prize for France in the 21st edition of the tournament in 2018 against this year’s bronze winner Croatia.

If France wins again today in Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, it will be the country’s second consecutive World Cup triumph, a feat achieved only twice before by Italy in 1934 and 1938, and by Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

So far, France also holds two World Cup wins, 3-0 in 1998 against Brazil, in addition to the 4-2 victory in 2018.

