FARC dissident group announces temporary truce in Colombia
Dissidents of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia or FARC say they will lay down weapons and won't target security forces until January 2, Bogota's peace commissioner says.
Some factions of of FARC had refused to lay down their arms alongside their comrades six years ago, when the fearsome rebel army signed the deal with Bogota to end more than five decades of conflict. / AFP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 24, 2022

A group of armed renegades who refused to sign a 2016 peace accord in Colombia have declared a unilateral ceasefire until the new year, the country's peace commissioner tweeted.

The news that Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) would temporarily lay down their arms came on Saturday days after the country's last recognised rebel group, the powerful National Liberation Army (ELN), also announced a truce as they conduct peace negotiations in Caracas, Venezuela.

Both organisations pledged to cease attacks against security forces until January 2.

According to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, other FARC dissidents as well as paramilitaries in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta in the north, and gangs in the port of Buenaventura, the most important port on the Pacific, have also declared a ceasefire.

"We hope that real peace processes will be consolidated," Petro wrote on Twitter after the announcement.

The dissidents of FARC had refused to lay down their arms alongside their comrades six years ago, when the fearsome rebel army signed the deal with Bogota to end more than five decades of conflict.

They have continued to battle government forces, and divided into various factions. The Indepaz think tank said they total around 5,200 rebels.

Over 50 years of conflict

Colombia has suffered more than 50 years of armed conflict between the state and various groups of left-wing guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug traffickers.

When he took power in August, Petro, the country's first leftist president, vowed to negotiate with all Colombian armed groups as part of his "total peace" policy.

There are currently around 90 political and criminal groups operating in the country, according to Indepaz.

Petro and aides have met with leaders of the two main factions of FARC dissidents with an eye to setting up peace talks.

After the peace deal, FARC itself became a political party which has a guaranteed small number of seats in Congress.

