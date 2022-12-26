The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned France's ambassador to the country over "black propaganda" against Türkiye amid violent protests in Paris, according to diplomatic sources.

Herve Magro was summoned to the ministry in the capital Ankara on Monday after terrorist PKK/YPG affiliates launched "black propaganda" against Türkiye and "officials and some politicians from French government have become a tool of this propaganda" as violent protests by supporters of the group left more than two dozen police officers injured in the French capital.

Turkish officials conveyed Ankara's "dissatisfaction" and "reaction" to the "black propaganda," according to the sources.

The officials noted that it would be beneficial for both the French government and the public to "accurately analyse" the violent incidents on Paris streets carried out by the PKK terror group, sources added.

Ankara further stressed its expectation from France to "act in common sense amid the mentioned incident and prevent the terrorist organization from going forward with its insidious agenda," they also said.

Violence by PKK supporters