The Venezuelan opposition has voted to dissolve the so-called "interim government" led by Juan Guaido, once the popular pro-West face of the drive to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Friday's vote came in the opposition-controlled National Assembly — a body created in 2015 and now largely symbolic as it was replaced by the South American country's parliament.

The tally was 72 in favour of dissolving the "interim government", 29 against and eight abstentions.

Three of four major parties in the Venezuelan opposition voted to end the "interim government" led by Guaido.

"The interim government is no longer useful," these parties said in a joint statement, "and is of no interest to citizens."

Guaido pleaded in vain on Thursday for a delay.

"My proposal is that the institution be defended above individuals or personal interests and that this tool not be destroyed," Guaido said.