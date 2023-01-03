Israel's new national security minister has entered the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem amid warnings of unrest.

According to the local media, Itamar Ben Gvir arrived at the site on Tuesday in a surprise move accompanied by security personnel.

The Ynet news website carried pictures of Ben-Gvir touring the site under heavy security on Tuesday.

Ben Gvir was quoted as saying that the country's new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would "not succumb to Hamas threats."

"Temple Mount is the most important site for the people of Israel, and we maintain our freedom of movement there," he added.

For Muslims, Al Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. Jews, for their part, refer to the area as the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Earlier, Ben-Gvir reportedly cancelled the visit to Al Aqsa planned for this week after a phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu, who just retook the government reins as prime minister.

Ben-Gvir's visit was kept secret and in coordination with police, according to Israeli media.

'Unprecedented provocation'

Palestine's Foreign Ministry has condemned Ben-Gvir's Tuesday visit to the Al Aqsa compound, calling the visit an "unprecedented provocation."