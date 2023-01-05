Thursday, January 5, 2023

Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6-7: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas, celebrated this week by both countries, according to the Kremlin.

This is the first time Russia has introduced a full ceasefire in Ukraine since the launch of the offensive in February last year.

The announcement comes following a request for a ceasefire during the religious holiday from Russia's 76-year-old Orthodox leader Patriarch Kirill.

"I instruct the defence minister of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12:00 (0900 GMT) on January 6, 2023 until 24:00 ( 2100 GMT) on January 7, 2023 a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Given the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of combat, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give them the opportunity to attend church services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ," the statement added.

In a call with the Russian leader earlier Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Putin to declare a "unilateral" ceasefire in Ukraine.

Ukraine calls Russian ceasefire declaration 'hypocrisy'

Russia's declaration of a ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas is "hypocrisy", Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.

Russia "must leave the occupied territories – only then will it have a 'temporary truce'. Keep hypocrisy to yourself," Podolyak wrote on Twitter in reaction to the Kremlin announcement.

Biden says Putin trying to find 'oxygen' with truce proposal

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "trying to find some oxygen" by floating a 36-hour ceasefire, US President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about Moscow's truce proposal.

NATO calls for more military support to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine must be strong at the negotiation table to make peace with Russia, and this will be possible with more weapons support to Kiev.

In his speech at the annual conference of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise in Oslo, Stoltenberg made evaluations about Russia's war on Ukraine that began last February.

Pointing out that wars are unpredictable, but most of them end at the negotiation table, Stoltenberg said this war will also most likely end through dialogue.

Norway donates additional artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Norway has sent another 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine to repel Russia’s attack, the Defence Ministry said.

The shells can be used in several types of artillery, including the M109 howitzers which Norway donated to Ukraine last year, according to the ministry.

Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said it is critical for Europe's and Norway's security that Ukraine succeeds in repelling Russia's "unfounded attack."

Erdogan tells Putin ceasefire needed in Ukraine peace efforts

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a "vision for a fair solution", the Turkish presidency said.

It said in a statement the two leaders discussed energy and the Black Sea grain corridor and that Erdogan told Putin concrete steps needed to be taken to clear PKK/PYD/YPG terror group in northern Syria.

Putin: Ukraine must accept loss of territories for there to be dialogue

Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine, Syria and energy issues with his Turkish counterpart Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

Putin "acknowledged the destructive role of the West, pumping weapons into Kiev, providing information and guidance".

Putin said that Russia was ready for a dialogue on Ukraine, but that Kiev must fulfil the previously announced requirements and take into account "new territorial realities".