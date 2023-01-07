South Korea's world-renowned annual ice fishing festival has kicked off after a three-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly 129,000 people braved below freezing temperatures for the 2023 Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival on Saturday, turning out for a chance to catch trout with hooks or even bare hands on a frozen lake close to the inter-Korean border.

Gangwon Province's county of Hwacheon has seen large crowds of visitors gathering to catch 'sancheoneo' mountain trout since the festival was launched 20 years ago.

Participants try to catch the trout through holes cut in the surface of the vast frozen river.

The event has become a favoured celebration for the abundance of trout that floods the northern province at this time of year.

Organisers said they plan to release 171 tonnes of sancheoneo into the frozen river covering 61,054 square meters during this year's festival.

